Osaka issues virus spike warning, wants torch relay rerouted

The measures come two days after Yoshimura issued a set of special virus measures for Osaka city alone.

Osaka's neighboring prefecture of Hyogo is also facing an upsurge and has imposed special virus measures in four cities beginning Monday, along with Sendai, a city in the northern prefecture of Miyagi.

Infections also have surged elsewhere in the western region, which experts say may require additional virus protection measures and stay-home requests, possibly leading to the cancellation of more torch events, a further setback for the Olympics.

Osaka reported 878 new cases Wednesday, more than 555 in Tokyo, the national capital.

Yoshimura said he plans to issue an emergency request for residents of Osaka prefecture to avoid nonessential outings beginning Thursday.

Experts have expressed concern that new variants are starting to spread across the nation and the highly populated Tokyo region could be next.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura crosses his arms during a meeting at the coronavirus countermeasures headquarters in Osaka, western Japan, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Osaka prefecture issued a special warning Wednesday over the rapid upsurge of the coronavirus cases that has put the area's medical systems on the brink of collapse, requesting the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay on public roads. (Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Nobuki Ito Credit: Nobuki Ito

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk at downtown Umeda in Osaka, western Japan, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Osaka prefecture issued a special warning Wednesday, April 7, 2021 over the rapid upsurge of the coronavirus cases that has put the area's medical systems on the brink of collapse, requesting the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay on public roads. (Chiaki Ueda/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Chiaki Ueda Credit: Chiaki Ueda