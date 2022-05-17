springfield-news-sun logo
O's Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution

FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey heads to the dugout after pitching to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game on June 2, 2021, in Baltimore. Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey heads to the dugout after pitching to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game on June 2, 2021, in Baltimore. Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse.

The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a trial in federal court to using cocaine in New York and California.

Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. He has been working out at Baltimore's extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE- Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the dugout after pitching to the Kansas City Royals in the second inning of baseball game, on Sept. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: Julio Cortez

FILE- Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the dugout after pitching to the Kansas City Royals in the second inning of baseball game, on Sept. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: Julio Cortez

FILE- Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the dugout after pitching to the Kansas City Royals in the second inning of baseball game, on Sept. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

