Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride

The influential church has called its followers in Montenegro to join the prayer for “the sanctity of marriage and preservation of family” after organizing a similar gathering in neighboring Serbia ahead of a pan-European pride event there last month.

The Pride Montenegro march is set to take place Saturday in this highly conservative nation of 620,000 people. Montenegro approved same-sex partnerships in 2020 and pride marches have been held here since 2013 as the country seeks entry into the 27-nation European Union.