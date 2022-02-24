Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

O'Rourke to release book on voting during Texas governor bid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) speaks during a stop on his "Keeping the Lights On" road trip tour Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

Credit: Eli Hartman

caption arrowCaption
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) speaks during a stop on his "Keeping the Lights On" road trip tour Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

Credit: Eli Hartman

Credit: Eli Hartman

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rights

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rights, an issue he has made a centerpiece of his campaign.

"We've Got to Try" will be released in August by Flatiron Books. The announcement Thursday comes as O'Rourke, a Democrat, is on track to lock up his party's nomination in Texas' first-in-the-nation primary next week.

According to a statement from the publisher provided by O'Rourke's campaign, the book tells the story of voting rights battles in Texas. O'Rourke, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and president in 2020, used his fundraising power last summer to help fund more than 50 state Democratic lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C., to temporarily block a GOP voting overhaul.

It is the second book by the former El Paso congressman, who also co-wrote a book in 2011 that advocated for legalizing marijuana.

In Other News
1
Tough sanctions loom against Russia, effectiveness uncertain
2
Wall Street joins global swoon after Russia attacks Ukraine
3
Live updates: Hungary's Orban condemns Russian attack
4
'The worst sunrise in my life': Ukrainians wake to attack
5
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top