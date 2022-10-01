Orlene expected to be hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) late Friday. It was centered about 255 miles (410 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

The center said Orlene is a small, compact storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending out only 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the center.