Orlando museum and late ex-director's estate drop lawsuits over forged Basquiat artworks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Museum of Art and the estate of its former director, who died last month, have agreed to drop lawsuits against each other that arose from the 2022 FBI seizure of two dozen forged paintings that were falsely attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The museum said in a statement Tuesday that the dismissal ends all litigation between it and the estate of its former director, Aaron De Groft, who died Jan. 18. The museum had accused De Groft of not fulfilling his fiduciary duty to the museum by championing the exhibit, while he claimed that his firing was unjust.