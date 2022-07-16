Orioles' win streak ends at 10; Bethancourt, Rays rally

Bethancourt then launched a pinch-hit home run off the left-field foul pole. He had hit four homers for Oakland this season before being traded to the Rays last week.

Matt Wisler (3-3) got the win in relief and Brooks Raley pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances. Wells lost for the first time in nine starts since May 25.

Mancini and Urías homered early off Rays starter Luis Patiño for a 2-0 lead.

Urías' second homer of the game and ninth of the season came off Colin Poche with Austin Hays on base in the eighth.

Patiño was reinstated to the active roster Friday and pitched for the first time since April 11, when he faced three Oakland batters before leaving with a left oblique strain. He gave up two runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Wells gave up three runs in eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Jordan Lyles said he felt good after throwing 101 pitches in Tuesday win at Chicago, and consequently will pitch Sunday's series finale. Lyles has thrown 100 or more pitches in four straight starts.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (lower back discomfort) and RHP Pete Fairbanks (right lat strain) rejoined the team after rehab assignments and might be activated this weekend. . . . C Mike Zunino (left shoulder inflammation) was moved to the 60-day IL to open a 40-man roster spot for Patiño. Zunino will try to resume baseball activity after the All-Star break. . . . LHP Ryan Yarbrough (left groin tightness) was added to the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

RHP Dean Kremer (3-1, 2.15) will make his eighth start of the season for the Orioles on Saturday against a Rays starter to be announced.

___

Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias, right, celebrates with Austin Hays after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)