Oregon St scrutinizing president for actions in LSU cases

Board chair Rani Borkar wrote an open letter to the Oregon State community saying the board would meet Wednesday to review a report by an outside law firm commissioned by LSU to look into how the school handled the cases. The report concluded the school suffered “a serious institutional failure” in its handling of physical and gender violence.

After six years at LSU, from 2013-18, King arrived at Oregon State, which has endured issues of its own inside the athletic department. An Associated Press investigation uncovered an abusive environment inside the school's volleyball program. Three players have told the AP of contemplating suicide over the past five years, while at least a dozen have transferred from or quit coach Mark Barnard's program.