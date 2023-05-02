Oregon secretary of state resigns due to marijuana job

Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, but indicated she intended to serve the remaining two years of her term. making the situation worse: Fagan worked for two months as a paid consultant for an affiliate of the company, La Mota, while her office was wrapping up an audit of Oregon's pot regulator, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

Fagan said she recused herself from the audit, but it was too much for politicians across the political spectrum to swallow. Republicans demanded she resign.