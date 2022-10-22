Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets

More than 3,000 people are living without shelter in Portland, a 50% jump from 2019, and there are more than 700 encampments across the city, Wheeler said.

The resolution is one of several that Wheeler plans to introduce in the City Council next week in a bid to address the city’s homelessness and affordable housing crises.

Under the measures, social workers would direct people camping on the street to the city's designated camping sites. Police could arrest or cite people if they refuse to leave, Wheeler said. But the citations could be waived as part of a “services diversion program” that would allow people cited for low-level offenses, such as violating the camping ban, to receive mental health or substance abuse treatment instead of jail time.

Scott Kerman, executive director of Blanchet House, a Portland nonprofit that provides social services for people experiencing homelessness, said the plan “has some positive elements” but that “there remain a lot of unanswered questions and unknown details,” particularly regarding the enforcement provision. Some unhoused people are resistant to living in large group environments due to previous negative experiences, he said.

“We're serving people that even in the most extreme winter and summer weather conditions will not seek out emergency shelter because they have such PTSD and anxiety about congregate shelter,” Kerman told The Associated Press in a phone interview, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder. “They have felt unsafe in those environments. They may have even been victimized in those environments.”

Kerman also expressed concern that the criminal justice and mental health systems, already overwhelmed in Oregon, may buckle under the added strain amid a shortage of hospital staff, psychiatric beds and public defenders.

“Our state hospital, our local hospitals, our county jails are already filled past capacity with people on mental health holds who are in the criminal justice system,” he said.

A federal judge ruled last month that the Oregon State Hospital must limit the amount of time it can hold patients charged with crimes, in a bid to create space at the overcrowded facility for criminal defendants who need mental health treatment but are housed in jails.

Meanwhile, an ongoing public defender shortage due to workload, poor pay and late payments prompted criminal defendants to sue the state this year, saying it is violating their constitutional right to legal counsel and a speedy trial.

The Portland City Council declared a state of emergency on homelessness in 2015 and has extended it five times since then. The measure, set to expire in 2025, reduces the bureaucratic hurdles surrounding the creation of homeless shelters.

This year alone, Wheeler has issued four emergency declarations to address homelessness issues. Most recently in August, he expanded a declaration that prohibits camping along high-speed corridors such as highways to include key walking routes to K-12 schools.

