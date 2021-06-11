Oregon legislator is 1st-ever ousted after Statehouse breach

Nearman said he let the protesters in because he believes the Capitol, which has been closed to the public to protect against spread of the coronavirus, should have been open. The assault happened during a peak of the pandemic.

But even Republicans, who are often bitterly opposed to Democratic initiatives on climate change and some other bills, said the crowd outside the Capitol that day was not made up of constituents who wanted to peacefully engage in the democratic process.

Some were carrying guns. Some shouted false QAnon conspiracy theories about Democrats kidnapping babies. They carried American flags, banners for former President Donald Trump and a sign calling for the arrest of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. They broke windows and assaulted journalists.

“Nobody should have opened the door to the people who were here that day,” said Rep. Daniel Bonham, a Republican and a member Holvey’s special committee.

The final straw for Republican House members came on June 4, when video emerged showing Nearman choreographing how he would let protesters into the Capitol a few days before it actually happened. For his fellow lawmakers, that was proof it was a premeditated act, which Nearman acknowledged. All 22 of his fellow House Republicans wrote him on Monday, strongly recommending he resign.

As lawmakers gathered to decide Nearman’s fate, a few dozen people waving American flags and one carrying a sign saying “I am Mike Nearman” gathered outside the Capitol. One repeatedly kicked a metal door, sending booms through a marble hallway of the building.

Nearman was seen on security video opening a door to protesters on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters barged into the building, which was closed to the public because of coronavirus safety protocols, got into shoving matches with police and sprayed officers with bear spray.

“It’s impossible to overstate the seriousness of the reason we are here today,” Holvey said during the committee hearing. “Rep. Nearman enabled armed, violent protesters to enter the Capitol, breaching the security of the Capitol, which was officially closed to the public, and also endangered the authorized staff and legislators inside the building.”

Hundreds of people provided written testimony to the House Special Committee On December 21, 2020, which was composed of three Democrats and three Republicans.

Some who testified excoriated Nearman as a seditionist. Others praised him for letting people into the Capitol, saying residents should be allowed to attend even though hearings are livestreamed on video.

“Mike Nearman’s behavior ... was abhorrent and anti-democratic,” David Alba said. “Furthermore, by aiding and supporting extremists, he has placed people’s lives in danger. He should be removed from office and he is not fit to represent my district.”

But Nearman’s supporters said they elected him and the House should not expel him. One supporter suggested the 22 GOP lawmakers who asked him to resign should be voted out of office.

“May your Republican constituents take no mercy on you,” Casey Ocupe said in written testimony.

Kotek credited riot police, who finally pushed out the Dec. 21 protesters, with preventing a full-scale assault.

Nearman also faces two misdemeanor criminal charges and has said he will seek a trial by jury.

___

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky

The desk of former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman, who was ousted by the House in a historic vote Thursday night, is seen with the nameplate removed Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon. Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats to take the historic step of expelling the Republican member who let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

Rep. Mike Nearman leaves the House of Representatives after the vote to expel him at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling the Republican member who let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP) Credit: Brian Hayes Credit: Brian Hayes

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, pro-Trump and anti-mask demonstrators hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol as legislators meet for an emergency session in Salem, Ore. Prosecutors have leveled criminal charges against a Republican member of the Oregon House of Representatives who let far-right rioters into the state Capitol that day. Rep. Mike Nearman was charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. A special committee could recommend he be the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky