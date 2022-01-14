Oregon beats No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in OT for Altman's 700th win

The Bruins forced overtime on Jaylen Clark's steal and baseline layup that tied it 73-all with 16 seconds left. Richardson missed a 3-pointer for the Ducks and Bernard missed a 3 for the Bruins in the closing seconds.

Both teams had a player foul out in the five-minute extra session. The Ducks lost Eric Williams Jr., who had 10 points and eight rebounds. The Bruins lost Cody Riley, who had 11 points after picking up his first two fouls in the game's first 30 seconds.

The Ducks made just one 3-pointer in the first half, then came out and hit four to start the second half. It was part of a 16-2 run that gave them a 46-37 lead.

Peyton Watson and Tyger Campbell bookended a 14-4 spurt with 3-pointers that gave the Bruins a 51-50 lead.

After blowing a nine-point lead early in the half, the Ducks maintained a six-point cushion most of the way until the Bruins hit four straight free throws and Clark scored to force overtime.

UCLA again pumped in fake crowd noise with only families of coaches and players allowed because of surging COVID-19 cases.

The Ducks made just two baskets over the final 8:20 of the first half, when they trailed 35-30 at the break. UCLA had runs of 12-0 and 9-0 in the first half, when the Bruins led by nine.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The victory was a huge lift for the Ducks, who were struggling with COVID-19 issues last week.

UCLA: The Bruins had numerous chances to win and missed too many shots.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Visits No. 5 Southern California on Saturday to close a three-game road stretch.

UCLA: Hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) defends against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) defends against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Oregon center Franck Kepnang (22) and guard Jacob Young (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The arena was empty, except for family members of players due to the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Caption UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Oregon center Franck Kepnang (22) and guard Jacob Young (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The arena was empty, except for family members of players due to the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Oregon center Franck Kepnang (22) defends against UCLA center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Oregon center Franck Kepnang (22) defends against UCLA center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis