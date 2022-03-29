springfield-news-sun logo
X

Oprah Winfrey to receive honorary PEN/Faulkner award

FILE - Oprah Winfrey appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time" on March 13, 2018, in London. The PEN/Faulkner Foundation will award Winfrey with its inaugural Literary Champion award, a lifetime achievement prize for contributions to literacy and for inspiring younger readers and writers. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Oprah Winfrey appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time" on March 13, 2018, in London. The PEN/Faulkner Foundation will award Winfrey with its inaugural Literary Champion award, a lifetime achievement prize for contributions to literacy and for inspiring younger readers and writers. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Oprah Winfrey is receiving a literary honor for her championing of so many authors over the past quarter century

NEW YORK (AP) — For her championing of so many authors over the past quarter century, Oprah Winfrey is herself receiving a literary honor.

The PEN/Faulkner Foundation is giving Winfrey its inaugural Literary Champion award, a lifetime achievement prize for contributions to literacy and for inspiring younger readers and writers. PEN/Faulkner is otherwise known for the annual fiction prize it has presented since 1981.

“Oprah Winfrey is a literary force field,” PEN/Faulkner Board Vice President Mary Haft said in a statement Tuesday. “She has been like a lighthouse, standing sentry and shining a beacon of light onto literature and into the lives of writers and readers.”

Winfrey, who has boosted the sales for dozens of authors through the book club she founded in 1996, received an honorary National Book Award in 1999. She will accept her PEN/Faulkner award during a virtual ceremony to be held May 2.

In Other News
1
UN helicopter carrying 8 shot down by rebels in Congo's east
2
Haitians protest against insecurity; some attack a plane
3
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
4
Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death
5
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top