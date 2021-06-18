Oosthuizen joins Henley in lead at US Open after 1st round

The first round was not completed until Friday morning because of a 90-minute fog delay at the start of the championship Thursday. Oosthuizen was among 36 players who had to finish the round before a quick turnaround to start the next one.

The South African, coming off a runner-up finish to Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship last month at Kiawah Island, rolled a bending 25-footer down the hill at the par-3 eighth that rolled out some 8 feet by the hole. He made that for par and then had to make a 4-footer on the par-5 ninth.