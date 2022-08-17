O'Neill's game-ending HBP lifts Cards over Rockies 5-4

Goldschmidt hit a sacrifice fly to left field off Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning to the the game at 4.

Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run double to right-center field off Packy Naughton in the seventh inning, driving in Wynton Bernard and Connor Joe to put Colorado up 4-3.

Bernard, a 31-year-old rookie, singled up the middle to break up Quintana’s no-hit bid and scored two batters later on a Blackmon single.

Goldschmidt’s two-run home run to left field off Freeland in the fifth inning was the 29th of the season and 100th as a member of the Cardinals.

Edman hit his eighth home run of the season off Freeland in the fourth inning to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. It was his first home run since going deep on June 14 in the second game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

DOUBLE THE FUN

Blackmon’s seventh inning double gave Colorado at least one double in 36 straight games. It is the longest streak in the majors this season and the longest since the Oakland Athletics doubled in 36 straight games in 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 1B/OF Juan Yepez (right forearm strain) was held out of the lineup for Triple-A Memphis on Sunday due to illness. Yepez worked out pregame and will work with the club Wednesday before the team makes a decision on activating him or having him continue his rehab assignment.

UP NEXT:

Cardinals LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA) will make his first career appearance against Colorado on Wednesday night and is 2-0, having tossed 11 scoreless innings in two starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2. The Rockies counter with RHP Germán Márquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA), who is 2-1 with a 2.58 ERA in seven career starts against St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, is congratulated by teammates Brendan Donovan (33) and Andrew Knizner after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won the game 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, right, is congratulated by teammate Tyler O'Neill after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) is out at second as Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias turns the double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cardinals' Tommy Edman was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, right, follows through on a two-run double as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero, left, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws during the first inning of a baseball game St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)