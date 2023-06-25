X

One person is dead and several are injured after riders plunged from a roller coaster in Sweden

2 hours ago
Swedish Television is reporting that one person has been killed and several others injured in a roller coaster accident in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — One person was killed and several others injured when a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported.

Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and people fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park.

“It is incredibly tragic and shocking,” park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT. “Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured.”

Police said seven people, both children and adults, were hospitalized.

The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue crews.

SVT reporter Jenny Lagerstedt, who was standing in line for another ride, said the carriage was at a high altitude.

“Suddenly I heard a metallic thud and then the rides started to shake,” she said. Rescuers had to remove other passengers who were stuck in other carriages on the roller coaster after the accident.

