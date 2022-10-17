One of 6 novels set to be crowned 2022 Booker Prize winner

The winner will receive their award from Camilla, the queen consort, during a ceremony at London’s Roundhouse. It is the first fully in-person Booker ceremony since the pre-pandemic event in 2019 and the first for literacy champion Camilla since her husband became King Charles III last month after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The event is also due to include a speech from singer-songwriter Dua Lipa about her love of reading, and a reflection from Turkish writer Elif Shafak on what the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed onstage in August, means for writers around the world.

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize has a reputation for transforming writers’ careers. It was originally open to British, Irish and Commonwealth writers but eligibility was expanded in 2014 to all novels in English published in the U.K.

Last year’s winner was “The Promise,” by South Africa’s Damon Galgut.