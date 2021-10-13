One last 'Keeper of the Lost Cities' scheduled for 2023

Aladdin Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, announced Wednesday that a tenth and final volume is scheduled for 2023. The book is currently untitled.

“I knew from the very beginning that Sophie’s story was huge. But it was hard to tell at that point how many books it would take to do the Keeper series justice. I’m incredibly grateful that my publisher and fans gave me the freedom, support, and enthusiasm to let the story unfold at its own pace,” Messenger said in a statement.