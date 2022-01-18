Once, twice, sold? Rome villa with Caravaggio up for auction

The villa, also known as Villa Ludovisi, is one of 42 lots up for court-ordered auction Tuesday, alongside some garage slots (valued at 4,000-7,000 euros each) and other residential properties.

But Villa Aurora is by far the most prestigious and expensive, thanks in great part to the Caravaggio that graces an otherwise nondescript room off a spiral staircase leading to the second floor.

It was commissioned in 1597 by a diplomat and patron of the arts who asked the then-young painter to decorate the ceiling of a small room being used as an alchemy workshop. The 2.75-meter (9-foot) wide mural, which depicts Jupiter, Pluto and Neptune, is unusual: It’s not a fresco, but rather oil on plaster, and represents the only ceiling mural that Caravaggio is known to have made.

The listing on the Rome tribunal’s auction site highlights the Caravaggio among the home's attributes but notes the villa will need an estimated 11 million euros ($12.5 million) in renovations to comply with current standards.

The “monumental property” on six levels is “among the most prestigious architectural and landscape beauties of pre-unification Rome,” with three garages, two roof terraces and a “splendid garden with arboreal essences and tall trees, pedestrian paths, stairs and rest areas,” the listing states.

With such an astronomical price tag, it’s quite possible no one will bid on it. Boncompagni Ludovisi said would-be buyers came to look at the property over several weeks. She is not allowed to reveal their identities, and the new owner - if one emerges - may not be known until a later date.

If no bids are made in the first round, the villa will go up for auction two more times at lower prices, Boncompagni Ludovisi said. The Italian Culture Ministry can try to match the highest bid at any stage given the property's value as a part of Italy’s cultural heritage.

The American princess, who previously was married to former U.S. Rep. John Jenrette Jr. of South Carolina, married Boncompagni Ludovisi in 2009. At the time, the villa had fallen into disrepair, and her husband only used it as an office.

Together, they tried to renovate it as best they could, she said. They opened the house up to visiting students and tour groups, hosted dinners to bring in revenue and arranged for the family's archive to be digitized.

“I had always wanted to turn it into a museum, actually, but that’s not going to happen, I presume,” Boncompagni Ludovisi said. “So my hope is that whomever buys it will treat it with the care and love that my husband and I did.”

