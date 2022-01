On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

In a brutally physical game also highlighted by some clutch plays from Kupp and fellow All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel of the 49ers, Matthew Stafford went 31 for 45 for 337 yards passing to get to his first Super Bowl. The Rams got there in the 2018 season, but lost to New England.

“We got one more at the home stadium, let’s get it done,” Stafford said.

Samuel wound up with four receptions for 72 yards and a 44-yard score. He rushed for an additional 26 yards.

The Rams have been to four previous Super Bowls, going 1-3; the only victory came in the 1999 season while they were based in St. Louis.

Los Angeles is an early 3 1/2-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“I’m blessed to be part of this team, with this group of guys, this coaching staff," added Stafford, who spent his first dozen NFL seasons in Detroit. “You can’t write the story any better. I’m at a loss for words. I’m just having a blast playing ball with these guys ...”

AFC

The Bengals (13-7) reached their third Super Bowl; they lost to the 49ers in 1982 and 1989. Kansas City (14-6) hosted its fourth straight AFC championship contest, and is 2-2 in those. The Chiefs won the NFL title two years ago.

Cincinnati, winner of the AFC North, hadn’t won a postseason game since 1991 before beating Las Vegas, then earned a road victory in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history when it eliminated top-seeded Tennessee. The AFC West champion Chiefs routed Pittsburgh and then won a classic in overtime against Buffalo to get to their fourth consecutive conference title game.

“We’ve been a second-half team all year,” said Burrow, who missed six games in his rookie season with a knee injury. “You don’t really want to be that way, but that’s kind of how it’s worked out. Our defense really stepped up in the second half and on offense we made plays when we had to. ... It was just a great overall team effort.”

On Sunday, Burrow led them back and McPherson, making like a 10-year veteran, kicked four field goals in the game, including the winner after Vonn Bell's interception of Patrick Mahomes on the opening series of overtime got Cincinnati the ball.

“We’re made for this moment. We never quit,” Bell said. “Never quit fighting. We’re a resilient group.”

The other 18-point rally in the AFC championship game came in the 2006 season when Indianapolis beat New England 36-34. Burrow can take note that the quarterbacks in that contest were Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

“We’ve overcome a lot of deficits this year,” coach Zac Taylor said. “We always believe in all three of our phases. Everyone stepped up. We’re not done yet.”

Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Los Angeles Rams' Matt Gay (8) misses a field goal during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption Los Angeles Rams' Travin Howard (32) intercepts a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers' JaMycal Hasty during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, left, intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) as Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) celebrates after scoring on a 41-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel, right, cannot catch a pass after being hit by Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers' K'Waun Williams during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) during a 41-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) celebrates during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs from Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates, right, after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya