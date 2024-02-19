On the eve of Athens tractor protest, Greek prime minister rules out more concessions to farmers

Greece’s prime minister has ruled out any further concessions to protesting farmers, on the eve of their planned rally that will see tractors converging on central Athens
Nation & World
33 minutes ago
X

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister on Monday ruled out any further concessions to protesting farmers, on the eve of their planned rally that will see tractors converging on central Athens.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced hope that Tuesday's protest in the capital would mark the end of weeks of unrest among Greek farmers who, like others in Europe, are angry at high production costs.

“We don't have any further (concessions) to offer,” he told private Star television. “I think farmers recognize that.”

Following a meeting with Mitsotakis last week, representatives of farmers' associations nationwide rejected the government's proposed relief measures as insufficient.

As well as driving tractors to the rally outside parliament Tuesday, they are planning to blockade major roads, harbors and border road crossings.

Greek police warned Monday that the farmers' Athens rally would force the closure of much of the city to traffic and disrupt public transport.

Despite sporadic blockages of mostly secondary roads in recent weeks, so far farmers have refrained from causing major transportation disruptions.

In Other News
1
A shaken Minnesota community waits for answers on the killings of 2...
2
A prayer for Evita: Here's why many Argentines are devoted to a first...
3
Suspect arrested on murder charges in deaths of 2 people in a Colorado...
4
Trout says he wants to stay with Angels. Rendon discusses where...
5
Latest Yanks star arrives for spring training wearing T-shirt saying...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top