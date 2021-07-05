On last Manic Monday, Federer, Djokovic, Kerber stick around

That was the only opening Federer really needed as he moved into his record-extending 18th quarterfinal at Wimbledon. At 39, with his milestone birthday arriving Aug. 8, Federer is the oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in the Open era, which began in 1968.

“Well, I mean, I guess to some extent it’s nice to see that the work I put in paid off, that I’m able to play at this level,” said Federer, who only had played eight matches this year before last week.

Djokovic made it to his 12th quarterfinal at the All England Club while continuing his pursuit of a calendar-year Grand Slam, never troubled a bit while defeating No. 17 Cristian Garín 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

“It’s not a secret that I am trying to win as many Slams as possible,” said the top-seeded Djokovic, who needs to win three more matches this week to equal the men’s record of 20 major singles titles currently shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Next up for him is Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, one of the first-time men’s quarterfinalists who advanced Monday, alongside Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, and Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who emerged from a 13-break fifth set to edge American Sebastian Korda 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

“Yeah, 13 breaks, it’s tough to explain,” the 25th-seeded Khachanov said. “On the other side, it’s easy to explain. When you are returning, let’s say, better, you start to read the serves better, and then in play, in the rallies, both of us were more stressed, more tight."

Korda’s take? “I don’t know what was happening out there,” said the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr and brother of the No. 1 women’s golfer at the moment, Nelly.

Khachanov meets the No. 10 seed Shapovalov on Wednesday, while No.7 Berrettini faces No. 16 Auger-Aliassime.

Federer doesn’t know his next opponent. That’s because the last remaining men’s match, between No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz, was suspended because of rain in the fourth set at No. 2 Court, which doesn’t have a roof.

“It’s not fair, but it’s how it goes. These guys are young, they can recover. It’s not a problem for them,” Federer said with a knowing smile about the 20-somethings Medvedev and Hurkacz. “Unfortunately they’re very, very good, too.”

And then, joking some more, Federer added: “Hopefully it rains again tomorrow.”

The women’s quarterfinals are Tuesday: No. 1 Ash Barty vs. Alja Tomljanovic; No. 25 Kerber against No. 19 Karolina Muchova; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova vs. Viktorija Golubic; and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 21 Ons Jabeur.

Australia’s Barty and Tomljanovic, Belarus’ Sabalenka, Tunisia’s Jabeur, the Czech Republic’s Pliskova and Switzerland’s Golubic all reached the final eight at the All England Club for the first time.

Kerber, a three-time major champion who beat Serena Williams in the 2018 Wimbledon final, eventually emerged with the steadier play after her match against Gauff began with five service breaks in a row in blustery conditions.

One measure of how off both were at the start: Of the first 23 points, 14 ended with unforced errors.

After dumping a forehand into the net to get broken yet again and trail 3-2 after 15 minutes, Gauff whacked her calf with her racket before walking to the sideline for the changeover. Later, she admonished herself for another miss by smacking her shoe.

“Disappointed. I know I can do better,” said Gauff, who lost to eventual champion Simona Halep in Wimbledon's fourth round two years ago. “But it’s just going to give me more motivation to go back and practice and come back stronger.”

Germany's Angelique Kerber, left, greets Coco Gauff of the U.S. after winning the women's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Chile's Cristian Garin during the men's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates celebrates after defeating Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves Centre Court after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during the men's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego reacts during the men's singles fourth round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves the court as rain delays play during the men's singles fourth round match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Germany's Angelique Kerber plays a return to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sebastian Korda of the US plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP) Credit: Peter Nicholls Credit: Peter Nicholls

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning the women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant