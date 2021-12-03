Omicron-stricken South Africa may be glimpse into the future

It’s not clear if the variant causes more serious illness or can evade the protection of vaccines. Phaahla noted that only a small number of people who have been vaccinated have gotten sick, mostly with mild cases, while the vast majority of those who have been hospitalized were not vaccinated.

But in a worrisome development, South African scientists reported that omicron appears more likely than earlier variants to cause reinfections among people who have already had a bout with COVID-19.

“Previous infection used to protect against delta, and now with omicron it doesn’t seem to be the case,” one of the researchers, Anne von Gottberg of the University of Witwatersrand, said at a World Health Organization briefing on Thursday.

While the study did not examine the protection offered by vaccination, von Gottberg said: “We believe that vaccines will still, however, protect against severe disease.”

The findings, posted online Thursday, are preliminary and haven’t yet undergone scientific review.

South Africa’s hospitals are so far coping with the surge, even those in Gauteng province, which accounts for more than 70% of all new infections, Phaahla said.

The picture could change because most of those infected thus far have been younger people, who generally do not get as sick as older patients. But Moyo expressed hope that vaccines would continue to work against the variant.

“I have a lot of hope from the data that we see that those vaccinated should be able to have a lot of protection,” he said.

That dovetails with what officials from WHO in Asia said Friday.

While warning that cases could well rise quickly because of omicron, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, said the measures used against the delta variant — which itself caused surges the world over — should remain at the core of the response.

“The positive news in all of this is that none of the information we have currently about omicron suggests we need to change the directions of our response,” Kasai said.

That means continuing to push for higher vaccination rates, abiding by social-distancing guidelines, and wearing masks, among other measures, said WHO Regional Emergency Director Dr. Babatunde Olowokure.

While more than three dozen countries worldwide have reported omicron infections, the numbers so far are small outside of South Africa. That has led many countries to race to impose travel restrictions on visitors from southern Africa — a move WHO officials said may buy some time, though the agency previously urged against the closing of borders.

The travel restrictions have been severely criticized by South Africa, which says it is being punished for being transparent and moving so quickly to alert the world to omicron. WHO said it was notified by the country on Nov. 24 about the new variant.

“What we must reemphasize is that while our scientists and those in Botswana were the first discover and report on the variant, no one knows where it originated,” Phaahla said.

___

Caption This image provided by the Botswana-Harvard Partnership shows Dr. Sikhulile Moyo. Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern called omicron, which appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa. (Botswana-Harvard Partnership via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption An Orange Farm, South Africa, resident listens to a nurse after receiving his jab against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021 at the Orange Farm multipurpose center. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption People who have just received their jab against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021 wait for their vaccine card to be processed at the Orange Farm, South Africa, multipurpose center. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption An Orange Farm, South Africa, resident listens to a nurse after receiving his jab against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021 at the Orange Farm multipurpose center. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption People who just received their jab against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021 wait for their vaccine card to be processed at the Orange Farm, South Africa, multipurpose center. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption Residents stand in the streets of Lawley, South Africa, during a visit of local government officials for the launch of the Vooma vaccination program against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption Volunteers go door to door with vaccination information material in Lawley, South Africa, during a visit of local government officials for the launch of the Vooma vaccination program against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption Residents listen to Gauteng Province Premier David Makhura in Lawley, South Africa, Friday Dec. 3, 2021 for the launch of the Vooma vaccination program against COVID-19. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay

Caption A staff member is seen at the Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The mass Covid-19 vaccination site is closing today after vaccinating more than 136 000 people at the Western Cape's first mass vaccination centre. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht

Caption 33-year-old Noesqui Muanza receives a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The mass Covid-19 vaccination site is closing today after vaccinating more than 136 000 people at the Western Cape's first mass vaccination centre. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht