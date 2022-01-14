Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and two straight quarters of falling output would leave Germany in recession, according to one commonly used definition.

Germany helps set the pace for the entire eurozone, the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. Many German companies have suppliers or factories in other European countries, so Germany's business activity can boost growth for its neighbors.