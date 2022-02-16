Olympics Live: Slovakia beats US men in hockey quarterfinal

Coming up empty on four power plays, including three in the third period, came back to bite the Americans. Matty Beniers hit the post on one of the best scoring chances the U.S. had in the third, but the team could not crack Patrik Rybar, who was playing a second consecutive day in net for Slovakia.

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is thinking about retiring after 15 years in the sport.

She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds.

She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way.

Meyers Taylor hasn't said for sure what her plans are, but she is thinking about retirement and hinted that the women's race at the Beijing Olympics — it starts Friday and ends Saturday — may represent her final official time in a sled.

“There’s a good chance that it’s my last one,” Meyers Taylor said.

Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in a downhill training session ahead of Thursday’s Alpine combined race at the Beijing Olympics.

The American skier finished 0.93 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland and 0.94 ahead of Ester Ledecka, who is attempting to win a second event at a second straight Olympics after successfully defending her gold in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom.

Shiffrin was second in the combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and won the event at the world championships last year.

Defending Olympic champion Michelle Gisin was a second slower than Shiffrin.

The 26-year-old Shiffrin is still seeking her first medal at the Beijing Games. The two-time Olympic champion didn’t finish the giant slalom or the slalom, was ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill.

Only 14 skiers trained on Wednesday, with 12 of those listed on the start list opting out.

Canada beat the United States 7-6 in the Olympic women's curling tournament and moved ahead of the Americans in the race for the four-team playoff.

Jennifer Jones’ Canadian foursome (4-3) took the lead with back-to-back two-point ends in the second and third. The Americans tied it with two in the eighth and a steal of one in the ninth when Jones missed a takeout with the last stone and slammed her broom to the ice in frustration.

Canada retained the last-rock advantage in the 10th and final end, though, and delivered an easy draw to win it.

The Americans (4-4) could still qualify for the semifinals with five wins, if they beat Japan on Wednesday night and get some help.

Johannes Strolz of Austria is leading the first run of the men’s slalom with only lower-ranked skiers remaining as he bids for a second gold medal at the Beijing Games.

Strolz will take a 0.02 second advantage over Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway into the second run. World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway is third, 0.06 behind.

The 29-year-old Strolz won the Alpine combined on Thursday in his first ever Olympic race. Before a win in Adelboden, Switzerland, last month, he had a career-best finish of 10th in more than eight years of World Cup racing and was dropped from the powerhouse Austrian team at the end of last season.

There have been six different winners in six World Cup slaloms this season.

Lucas Braathen leads the discipline standings but he straddled a gate and is out of the race. Another pre-race favorite, Manuel Feller, did the same.

Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men's Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver. Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

FILE- Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, celebrates after the women's monobob heat 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. "I never really wanted to break any of them," she said when her fourth Olympic medal passed teven Holcomb's U.S. record "He's part of the reason I'm here to begin with. He guided me through most of my career. I wouldn't be here without him. That's all I can say. To be in that kind of company is just incredible." (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States makes a turn during the women's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Team Canada talk between ends during a women's curling match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the Beijing Winter Olympics Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Johannes Strolz, of Austria passes a gate during the first run of the men's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)