Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Olympics Live: Men's downhill postponed due to high winds

Course workers groom the course near a gate ahead of the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

caption arrowCaption
Course workers groom the course near a gate ahead of the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
The start of the men’s downhill at the Beijing Games has been postponed because of high winds

BEIJING (AP) — The start of the men’s downhill skiing competition at the Beijing Games has been postponed because of high winds.

The race was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Beijing time, but organizers will make a decision at that time if it can start an hour later.

It's the first race of the Alpine competition at the Winter Olympics.

Saturday’s third and final training session had to be canceled because of high winds.

The world’s best skiers only saw The Rock course up close for the first time on Thursday.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup
2
No. 9 Duke rolls past UNC in Coach K's Chapel Hill finale
3
Spieth goes from cliff's edge to contention at Pebble Beach
4
Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper drops lawsuit over memoir
5
Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top