Olympics Live: German skater back after positive COVID test

FILE - A worker performs a COVID-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
German pairs skaters Nolan Seegert and Minerva Fabienne Hase have practiced for the first time since Seegert tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:

German pairs skaters Nolan Seegert and Minerva Fabienne Hase practiced for the first time Saturday, 10 days after Seegert tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Beijing and was put into quarantine.

Seegert and Hase were forced to withdraw from the team competition, which meant Germany received no points for the pairs short program. That made it impossible for the longshots to advance to the medal round of the event.

The individual pairs competition begins Friday night, so they still have nearly a week to prepare.

The women's session is later Saturday at the same practice rink near Capital Indoor Stadium. It's unclear whether Kamila Valieva, who is at the center of a Russian doping controversy, will be on the ice again. She is awaiting a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport on whether she can continue in Beijing with the women's event beginning Tuesday.

