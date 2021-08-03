springfield-news-sun logo
X

Olympics Latest: Sports court denied Belarus runner's appeal

April Ross, of the United States, dives for a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
April Ross, of the United States, dives for a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

Credit: Felipe Dana

Nation & World | Updated 8 minutes ago
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya failed in a legal action to be allowed to run in the 200 meters heats

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

___

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya failed in a legal action to be allowed to run in the 200 meters heats.

The court revealed early Tuesday the legal steps Tsimanouskaya took while she was also seeking a humanitarian visa to avoid returning to Belarus, where she believes her life would be in danger.

CAS says it denied Tsimanouskaya’s request for an interim ruling Monday morning to overturn Belarus Olympic officials’ refusal to let her race in the 200. The heats were held Monday morning and semifinals in the evening session at the Olympic Stadium.

Later Monday, Tsimanouskaya went to Poland’s embassy in Tokyo and has been given a visa to enter that country.

Tsimanouskaya sought and got protection from Japanese authorities at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Sunday evening to avoid returning to Belarus. She had been fiercely criticized in the autocratic country for using social media to criticize Belarus track officials in Tokyo.

___

April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport’s birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

April Ross, of the United States, returns a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
April Ross, of the United States, returns a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

Credit: Felipe Dana

Laura Ludwig, front right, of Germany, hits the ball as teammate Margareta Kozuch watches as April Ross, of the United States, Alix Klineman defend during a women's beach volleyball match against at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Laura Ludwig, front right, of Germany, hits the ball as teammate Margareta Kozuch watches as April Ross, of the United States, Alix Klineman defend during a women's beach volleyball match against at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Media crews gather in front of the Embassy of Poland in Tokyo, Japan, after Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya visited the embassy Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland after alleging that officials tried to force her home, where she feared for her safety, an activist group said Monday. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya)
Media crews gather in front of the Embassy of Poland in Tokyo, Japan, after Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya visited the embassy Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland after alleging that officials tried to force her home, where she feared for her safety, an activist group said Monday. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya)

Credit: Kantaro Komiya

Credit: Kantaro Komiya

In this image made from video provided by NTV, Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya enters the Polish embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Tsimanouskaya plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said Monday, after the athlete alleged that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she wouldn’t be safe from an autocratic government that recently was accused of diverting a plane in order to arrest a dissident journalist. (NTV via AP)
In this image made from video provided by NTV, Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya enters the Polish embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Tsimanouskaya plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said Monday, after the athlete alleged that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she wouldn’t be safe from an autocratic government that recently was accused of diverting a plane in order to arrest a dissident journalist. (NTV via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top