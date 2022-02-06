Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels

“These are exactly the kind of things we have to address. It’s a duty. It’s a responsibility. We have to make sure that the expectations are met,” said Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee’s executive director for the games.

Dubi said Sunday that organizers will work to ensure “everything is perfect” for athletes waiting to be released. Han Zirong of the Beijing Organizing Committee also noted that athletes who test positive will now be able to order food from the Olympic Village and have it delivered to their isolation rooms.