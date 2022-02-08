Olympic organizers: 32 athletes in isolation for COVID

“The challenge is to distinguish the two,” he said.

Organizers said they expect the number of positive cases to decline as new arrivals into the Olympic bubble taper off, since screening procedures are intended to catch the virus early and prevent it from spreading.

McCloskey noted that everyone in the bubble is being tested and that nearly everyone has been vaccinated.

“I think your chance of picking up COVID in the closed loop is less than anywhere else in the world,” he said.

So far, there have been 393 positive cases inside the Olympic bubble. In addition to athletes, the figure includes news media, team officials and others inside the bubble. More than 12,800 people have arrived from outside China for the Olympics.

