Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls

Activists on Tuesday said human rights in China have deteriorated since 2008, claiming that the Summer Games “emboldened” China. Over those years, Communist Party leader Xi Jinping has consolidated power over virtually all aspects of Chinese society.

Beijing is the first city to be awarded hosting rights to both the Summer and Winter Games, largely as a result of the reluctance of European and North American cities to bid for the 2022 edition.

Human rights activists, meanwhile, say China’s oppression of political critics, along with minority groups including Tibetan Buddhists and Muslim Uyghurs and a crackdown in Hong Kong should prompt athletes and politicians to shun the games.

China says spectators from outside China won’t be allowed to attend the Winter Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and athletes must remain in a bubble to guard against the spread of coronavirus. China has largely stamped-out domestic transmission of the disease, the first cases of which were detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

At Wednesday's flame handover ceremony, Deputy Beijing Mayor Zhang Jiandong said the city was committed to holding a “simple, safe and excellent Games."

China and the IOC have collaborated to design a truncated torch relay that reduces the number of routes and personnel involved, Zhang said.

“We insist on prioritizing public health and safety, and coordinate the torch relay with pandemic control and prevention requirements," Zhang said.

The flame will be placed on display over the next few months, with a three-day relay scheduled to start Feb. 2, involving around 1,200 torchbearers in Beijing, suburban Yanqing and Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei province where ski jumping and other outdoor events will be held.

Caption Children wave national flags and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games flags during a welcome ceremony for the Frame of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, held at the Olympic Tower in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. A welcome ceremony for the Olympic flame was held in Beijing on Wednesday morning after it arrived at the Chinese capital from Greece. While the flame will be put on display over the next few months, organizers said a three-day torch relay is scheduled starting Feb. 2 with around 1200 torchbearers in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong