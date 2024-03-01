BreakingNews
EMA shares disaster recovery tips after Clark County tornado

Olympic commission suggests SafeSport be independent from USOPC

A commission charged with reviewing the Olympic system in the United States recommended Congress rework key facets of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, including making it completely independent of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and reimagining the way it deals with cases in the grassroots
Nation & World
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

A commission charged with reviewing the Olympic system in the United States recommended Congress rework key facets of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, including making it completely independent of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and reimagining the way it deals with cases in the grassroots.

The commission released its 275-page report Friday, also suggesting Congress create a new federal office to oversee grassroots sports that are now largely under the auspices of the USOPC, which could then focus on its central objective of supporting high-performance athletes and Olympic teams.

“We need a better long-term vision for how we organize Olympic- and Paralympic-movement sports in America,” the commission wrote as part of its conclusion. “One that ensures participants’ safety, promotes equitable access, and holds governing systems accountable through transparency and a commitment to due process.”

Currently, the SafeSport Center, which was established in 2017 to oversee sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports, receives around $20 million annually from the USOPC and its sports affiliates.

“The $20 million annually that USOPC must currently provide to SafeSport should instead be reinvested in improving conditions for our high-performance athletes so they will be less vulnerable to abuse,” the report said.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

In Other News
1
Gaza doctor says gunfire accounted for 80% of the wounds at his...
2
Lobster catch dips to lowest level since 2009 as fishers grapple with...
3
Man to be sentenced for murdering a woman trying to leave his rural New...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its record heights in...
5
Mexico is about to have its biggest election ever. Here's what to know
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top