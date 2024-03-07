Olympic champion Katie Ledecky's memoir, 'Just Add Water,' to be published June 11

Few swimmers have made a splash as big as Katie Ledecky, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time winner of The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award

Credit: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has written a memoir, reflecting on a life she can hardly believe is her own.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that the celebrated swimmer's "Just Add Water" will be published June 11. Ledecky, a two-time winner of The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award, is a seven-time gold medal winner who has won more individual Olympic races than any female swimmer in history.

Her memoir will cover everything from childhood games of sharks and minnows while growing up in Bethesda, Maryland, to her reign as one of the world's greatest athletes.

“I never imagined I would make it to the Olympics, or be at this level, or write a book about this unlikely career that I’ve had," Ledecky, who turns 27 next week, said in a statement.

“I first started keeping a journal when I was 14 years old, to document my training in the lead-up to the 2012 London Olympics. Paging through them last year, I realized these journals included elements of my wider story in swimming. I also wanted to be able to show that I wouldn’t be where I am without the love, support, and encouragement of people who have influenced me.”

