Olympic champion Hector leads after 1st run of World Cup GS

The Swedish skier posted a time of 52.29 seconds on the course in Killington, Vermont, to take a lead of 0.38 over Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel. Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was third, 0.43 slower than Hector.

The 30-year-old Hector won three World Cup GS races last season as well as Olympic gold in the event in Beijing. Her only success prior to that was seven years earlier.