Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men’s wheelchair title in 1:26:58. Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, finishing in 1:41:08.

Sharing a weekend with the Red Sox home opener — the city’s other sporting rite of spring — more than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.

Fans waved Ukrainian flags in support of the few dozen runners whose 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Copley Square was the easiest part of their journey. Athletes from Russia and Belarus were disinvited in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians who were unable to make it to Boston were offered a deferral or refund.

“Whatever they want to do, they can do,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said. “Run this year, run next year. You want a puppy? Whatever. There is no group we want to be more helpful to.”

Jepchirchir and Yeshaneh spent most of the morning running shoulder to shoulder — or even closer: In the first half, the Ethiopian's eyes wandered from the course and she drifted into Jepchirchir.

She reached out to apologize, and the two clasped each other's arms as they continued on.

“She's my best friend,” Jepchirchir said.

Beaten, Yeshaneh finished four seconds back. Kenya's Mary Ngugi finished third for the second time in six months, following her podium in October after the 125th race was delayed, canceled and delayed again.

This year's race marked the 50th anniversary of Nina Kuscsik's victory as the inaugural official women's winner. (But not the first woman to finish the race: That honor belongs to Bobbi Gibb, who first ran in 1966 among the unofficial runners known as bandits.)

Valerie Rogosheske, who finished sixth in '72, said she had been planning to hide in the bushes and run as a bandit that year before women got the go-ahead a few weeks before the race.

She was among five of the original eight women to return this year for the festivities, running alongside her daughters, and serving as the honorary starter for the women’s elite field.

“There was just this feeling of, 'Boy, we’re going to do this. No one can drop out. There are eyes upon us,'" she said at the starting line on Monday. “Many people didn’t think we should be running a marathon. So that’s why we really felt that pressure, but opportunity as well, to finish this marathon.”

Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the women's division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston.

Evans Chebet, of Kenya, hits the finish line to win the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston.

Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston.

Manuela Schar of Switzerland hits the tape to win the Women's Wheelchair Division of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston.

Ababel Yeshaneh, of Ethiopia, top, tries to keep pace but is outrun by Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, bottom, as they approach the finish line of the women's division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. Jepchirchir won the women's division, Yeshaneh ran second.

Boston Marathon women's division winner Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, left, and men's winner Evans Chebet, of Kenya, pose at the finish line Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston.

The elite women break from the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass.

Val Rogosheske, who raced in the inaugural women's division in 1972, stands at the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. Rogosheske will run the race with her two daughters 50 years after running her first Boston marathon.

Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the women's division of the 126th Boston Marathon just ahead of Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston.

Evans Chebet, of Kenya, front, runs ahead of other elite runners in Brookline, Mass., on his way to win the men's division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022.