USA Gym: Simone Biles out of team finals with medical issue

She walked off the podium and was tended to by team doctor Marcia Faustin before making her way out of the arena.

USA Gymnastics did not specify the nature of Biles' medical issue, saying in a statement she “will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Biles is scheduled to defend her Olympic title in the all-around final on Thursday. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games.

Whether she will get that opportunity remains to be seen.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying. In a social media post on Monday, she admitted she felt like the weight of the world was on her shoulders and that the Olympics "were no joke."

Biles won five medals in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and earned the right to win as many as six in Tokyo after making five finals.

After two rotations, the United States trailed ROC 2.5 points.

