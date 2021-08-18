Olympic bronze medalist Seidel to run NYC Marathon

The men's professional field has not yet been announced.

The 2020 NYC Marathon was canceled by the pandemic, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the 2021 race would go on — albeit with a field limited to about 33,000 entrants, down from 55,000 in 2019.

Tuliamuk, who was born in Kenya, won the 2020 U.S. Olympic marathon trials in Atlanta four years after gaining American citizenship. She gave birth to a daughter in January 2021 but still competed in Tokyo. She dropped out near the 20-kilometer mark.

“I want to inspire people, most importantly my daughter, to chase their dreams," she said in a statement released by the NYC Marathon. "I’m a different athlete and person than I was the last time I ran the TCS New York City Marathon in 2019, so why not fulfill one more dream on Nov. 7?”

Tatyana McFadden is pursuing a record sixth NYC Marathon title in the wheelchair division but hasn't won since 2016. She won't have to contend with two-time defending champion Manuela Schär, who is not listed among the competitors.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports