Olympian's tearful video in isolation gets fast attention

“Our main goal was to get Kim to the Olympic Village in Yanqing as quickly as possible,” Belgian Olympic delegation leader Olav Spahl said. “We are therefore very pleased that this has now been successfully achieved. We understand that the COVID measures are necessary to safeguard the safety and health of participants in the Games, but we believe that the athlete should always be at the center of such an approach.”

The IOC apparently agreed, saying it made “immediate contact with the NOC of Belgium to ensure that appropriate support is offered” to Meylemans after learning of her video and movement to another isolation facility Wednesday.

“Relieved to hear that Kim Meylemans is now in the Olympic Village,” IOC spokesman Christian Klaue tweeted. “We are glad that all the efforts led to the successful resolution of this situation.”

Meylemans was 14th in her debut Olympics at Pyeongchang in 2018, but is expected to be more of a contender at the Beijing Games. She has one medal from World Cup races this season, that being a bronze, and was no worse than sixth in five of the final six races on the circuit this season.

Official training for women’s skeleton starts next week, with the competition Feb. 12. At one point Wednesday, Meylemans’ plans to compete seemed in some question. By early Thursday, the outlook was considerably brighter.

“It seems like the video and the efforts of my Olympic committee have really paid off,” Meylemans said.

