Olympian Marcell Jacobs takes fashion break with Dsquared2

___

DSQUARED2 RIDING THE WAVES

“Waves come in seven, and we’re on No. 3,’’ said Dean Caten backstage after he and twin brother Dan presented their latest collection for their Milan label, Dsquared2. “We have all kinds of waves. We can have some happy waves, I hope.”

The Canadians presented an upbeat vision in their Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which took inspiration from a Bob Marley mish-mash of 1970s hippies and surfers.

The menswear collection gave lots of room for personal expression, from floral sarongs to linen trousers, studded leather jackets to neoprene tops, loose light beach trunks to flowing anoraks. Suit jackets found a place layering over loose parachute pants. Patterns and colors clashed happily, as soothing aqua azzurra was set off by neon salmon, fading to pastels.

“It’s very powerful, very peaceful. I think in these times we need to just share the love There are too many negative things around us. And the 1970s was peace and love,” Dean said.

Looks were layered with beads, topped with knit caps or wide-brimmed beach hats, while footwear ranged from thick sandals with slouchy socks to colorful docksiders and hiking boots.

In the Dsquared2 beach world, shirts are optional, as Italian Olympic sprinter Marcel Jacobs demonstrated in the front row with his tattoos peeking out from beneath a leather jacket. Backstage, he took it off briefly to show off some of his latest tattoos: Mount Fuji and Japanese temple on his left arm in honor of the Tokyo Games where he won gold.

“Tomorrow I am back at training, and next week I leave for (the) worlds,’’ said Jacobs, who is scheduled to compete in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-24.

___

MILAN FASHION CHALLENGED TO OPEN FORMAT

The contrast between the quiet, exclusive nature of Milan Fashion Week and the exuberance of its premier design week has never been more stark than this year.

The Milan Furniture Fair and the collateral events at Fuori Salone that make up design week closed just days before fashion week opens, boasting 400,000 visitors over six days.

Small Italian fashion brands that don’t typically show during fashion week are now pushing to open it up to the wider public, with collateral events similar to design week.

“Let’s not lose this energy. Let’s bring it into fashion. I truly believe that there could be a kind of Fuori Salone, call it what you will,’’ said Gigliola Maule, president of the Milan Showroom Chamber of Commerce, which represents showrooms for small- and medium-brands.

The proposal got the backing of the city’s economic development official, Alessia Cappello, who has called for talks with the CNMI fashion chamber to discuss formats.

Combined Shape Caption Designers Dean Caten, left, and Dan Caten accept applause at the end of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Designers Dean Caten, left, and Dan Caten accept applause at the end of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Designers Dean Caten, centre left, and Dan Caten, centre right, pose with models backstage after the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Designers Dean Caten, centre left, and Dan Caten, centre right, pose with models backstage after the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Designers Dan Caten, centre left, and Dean Caten, centre right, pose with models backstage after the at Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Designers Dan Caten, centre left, and Dean Caten, centre right, pose with models backstage after the at Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Designers Dean Caten, left, and Dan Caten accept applause at the end of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Designers Dean Caten, left, and Dan Caten accept applause at the end of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A model wears a creation as part of the Dsquared2 men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno