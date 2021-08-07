'Olympian' bat's flight offers climate change clues

Researchers believe this range expansion is linked to climate change, and the trust is working with citizen scientists to study migration journeys and better understand this impact.

The bat’s journey from Britain to Russia is one of the longest on record and the only long distance movement of this scale reported from west to east, the trust said. Most of the recorded flights involve bats that flew southwest from Latvia.

The record belongs to a Nathusius’ pipistrelle that migrated all the way from Latvia to Spain in 2019, a distance of 2,224 kilometers (1,382 miles).

“This is very exciting,” said Brian Briggs, who ringed the London bat. “It’s great to be able to contribute to the international conservation work to protect these extraordinary animals and learn more about their fascinating lives.”

