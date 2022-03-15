Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Credit: Charles Sykes

Nation & World
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing “too many risks” to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Billie Eilish appears at the world premiere of "'No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. Eilish will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

FILE - Billie Eilish appears at the world premiere of "'No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. Eilish will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Billie Eilish appears at the world premiere of "'No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. Eilish will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The group will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

FILE - Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The group will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The group will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

In Other News
1
Sudden braking in 2 VW SUV models draws regulatory scrutiny
2
Trial set to begin for Arkansas deputy in teen's shooting
3
Crowd clashes with San Antonio police after fatal shooting
4
Pritzker Prize awarded to Burkina Faso-German architect
5
Metropolitan Opera holds special benefit concert for Ukraine
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top