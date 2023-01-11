Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday

“I don't even know why — my hand just went up when they asked for volunteers,” Eskenazi said. “Nobody else raised their hand because they knew that it meant death. ... I did it unconsciously.”

He was at the Army's Schofield Barracks when the Dec. 7, 1941, attack began, bringing the United States into the war. About 2,400 servicemen were killed.

Eskenazi and his fellow veterans lined up for pictures amid exhibits of World War II aircraft and Higgins boats, designed for beach landings.

“Thank you guys for providing us a country that was worth fighting for,” veteran Billy Hall, a who rose to the rank of major in the Marines after enlisting in 1941, shouted to well-wishers.

The museum opened in 2000 as the National D-Day Museum and has expanded in size and scope since then.

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert