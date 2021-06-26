Singer Kelly Clarkson wins 2 trophies at Daytime Emmys

“I got to talk with him a few years ago and he expressed to me how proud he was to be a Canadian,” Trudeau said. “I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud that he's one of us as well.”

Marla Adams and Max Gail won supporting actor trophies.

Adams plays Dina Mergeron on CBS' “The Young and the Restless." The 82-year-old actor accepted at home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her.

Gail appeared on stage while socially distanced due to the coronavirus pandemic to accept for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC's “General Hospital." It was the 78-year-old actor's second trophy in the supporting category, having won in 2019.

“Red Table Talk," featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, won for informative talk show.

Ina Garten of “Barefoot Contessa" won as best culinary host. “CBS Sunday Morning,” hosted by Jane Pauley, earned morning show honors.

Sheryl Underwood of CBS' “The Talk" presided over the show. She was one of the hosts last year, when the show was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

