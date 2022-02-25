Oklahoma's Inhofe confirms he is resigning US Senate seat

The timing of Inhofe's announcement is related to a quirk in Oklahoma law that requires the governor to call a special election if a lawmaker announces they intend to retire before March 1. The special election would be held concurrently with the statewide primary, runoff and general election, part of the nation’s midterms.

Republicans will be heavily favored to retain the seat; Oklahoma hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1990.

Inhofe's announcement is likely to trigger a series of announcements from Republicans planning to run for the seat. Among those expected to consider the race are Republican U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin; former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives T.W. Shannon, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2014; and Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond, who is currently running for attorney general.

In his interview with The Oklahoman, Inhofe endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, to replace him.

Oklahoma's three-day filing period begins April 13.