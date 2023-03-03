Oklahoma: What to expect as voters consider legal weed

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

ELECTION DAY

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

HOW OKLAHOMA VOTES

Most Oklahoma voters cast ballots in person on election day. In the 2022 primary, 11% of voters cast ballots before election day. A state law passed in 2022 imposed a new ID requirement when applying for a mail ballot, and the deadline to request a mail ballot was Feb. 20.

DECISION NOTES

The marijuana measure needs a simple majority to pass.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing choice (Yes or No) to close the gap.

Should supporters declare victory or offer a concession before the AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will make clear that AP has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

In Oklahoma, the secretary of state can request a recount for a statewide ballot question if the margin between the top two choices is 0.5 percentage points or less.

The AP may call a race in which the margin between the top two choices is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount and legal challenge to change the outcome.

Q: WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

A: As of Jan. 15, there were 2.2 million registered voters in Oklahoma. As of Friday, 25,610 voters had cast advance ballots. Mail-in ballots must arrive by election day to be counted.

Q: HOW LONG DOES COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

A. Counties in Oklahoma count votes relatively fast. In the 2022 general election, AP first reported results at 8:23 p.m. ET. More than 90% of the votes were counted by 10:30 p.m. ET, and the election night tabulation ended at midnight, with 99.9% of votes counted.

READ UP ON THE RACES

Here’s more on this year’s special election in Oklahoma:

