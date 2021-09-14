Oklahoma school ordered to reinstate transgender professor

“As injurious as the sex discrimination and retaliation were to Dr. Tudor, she did not consider it merely personal," Tudor said in a statement after Monday's ruling. “Rather, she was a symbol to those who discriminated against her. They wanted to create an environment where certain views and certain people are punished to create fear and shame instead of self-confidence and opportunity for all."

Tudor said she looks forward to being “the best professor she can be."

In a statement, the president of the university, Thomas Newsom, declined to discuss the court's decision.

“The University will continue to focus its efforts on educating students as the legal system moves forward," he said.

The Oklahoma attorney general's office, which represented the university, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.