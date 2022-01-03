Oklahoma QB Williams enters portal, says Sooners an option

Williams led the Sooners to a victory last week against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

To be recruited and contacted by other schools within NCAA rules, Williams had to enter his name into the transfer portal, but that doesn't mean he definitely is transferring.

“Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process,” Williams said.

Venables and Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released a statement saying they would "continue to be engaged" with Williams.

“While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here,” they said.

___

