Oklahoma jury recommends death for alleged serial killer

“We’re all so happy that he got the death penalty,” said Johnston’s mother, Kathy Dobry.

“Even though it helped families in Texas … it was for Tiffany,” she said of the verdict. “After 24 years, and 10 months, this is Tiffany’s time.”

Reece's defense attorney, Jacob Benedict, did not dispute that Reece killed Johnston, but said his client only confessed because a Texas Ranger had promised that prosecutors wouldn't seek the death penalty.

“A promise he couldn’t keep, but still a promise,” Benedict said.

Gay Smither, the mother of 12-year-old Laura Smither, traveled to Oklahoma for the trial, Houston TV station KPRC reported. Reece still faces charges for her daughter's death in Texas.

“If we don’t have our day in court in Galveston, we can live with it because he’s at least held accountable here,” she said. “The most important thing is we know now for sure there is absolutely no way this man will ever get out."