Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor

“We are more concerned at this point about these Texas-style bans because they have, at least recently, been able to continue and remain in effect,” said Emily Wales, interim president and CEO at Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates two abortion clinics in Oklahoma. “We do intend to challenge those if they’re passed, but because of the emergency clause provisions, there would be at least some period of time when we could not offer care.”

Like Texas, the bill allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for up to $10,000, a mechanism that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place. Texas' new law has led to a huge increase in the number of women from Texas seeking abortions in Oklahoma.

“We're serving as many Texans as Oklahomans right now, in some cases more Texans than Oklahomans," Wales said.