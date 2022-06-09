Oklahoma routs Texas 16-1 in WCWS championship series opener

Oklahoma escaped a bit of difficulty in the first and controlled the game from there. Hope Trautwein (22-1) gave up just two hits and a run in five innings, and Nicole May allowed just one hit in two shutout innings.

Alo cranked a no-doubt home run into the left field seats in Oklahoma's half of the first, and Taylon Snow followed shortly afterward with a three-run blast — just her fourth home run of the season — to make it 5-1 heading into the second. Texas used three pitchers in the inning, and ace Hailey Dolcini (24-12) registered just two outs before getting pulled.

Jana Johns hit a solo shot in the third to make it 7-1 and Jennings hit a three-run blast later in the inning to make it 10-1. Alo and Jennings hit back-to-back homers in the fifth to make it 14-1.

Oklahoma players cheer Jocelyn Alo (78), who approaches home after hitting a home run against Texas during Game 1 of the NCAA Women's College World Series championships in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Oklahoma's Taylon Snow (5) is greeted at the plate after hitting a home run against Texas during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Texas second baseman Janae Jefferson, right, falls against Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito, left, after forcing her out at second base during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Texas second baseman Janae Jefferson, right, forces out Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito (33) at second base during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates her double against Texas during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) is greeted at the plate following her home run against Texas during the fifth inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's Taylon Snow hits a home run against Texas during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)